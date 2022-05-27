Inflation and supply shortages are only two reasons why car prices have skyrocketed in the last couple of years. It’s getting more and more expensive to get behind the wheel of a new car, provided you can find what you’re looking for given the low inventory. The 2023MY BMW lineup shows how a single model year change is increasing prices across the board. We mean that literally as all cars are more expensive than they were during the 2022MY.

An internal document has emerged on Bimmer Post and it shows price increases that vary from as little as $150 in the case of the M340i / M340i xDrive to a whopping $4,200 for the M5. The X6 M also commands a premium compared to the previous model year since the 2023 version is going to set you back $4,100 more than before.

Other big changes are impacting the M3 and M4 Competition with or without xDrive as both are $3,700 pricier than before, which is the same we can say about the ALPINA XB7. If you’re in the market for an M550i we have some bad news as that one too sees its price tag inflated for 2023 by $3,100.

You can find full pricing changes at the source link where the document also includes details about changes for the middle of the model year. For example, the ALPINA B8 is all of the sudden an eye-watering $5,000 more expensive than before while the M8 has had its price increased by $4,200.

Granted, some of these models have been updated for the 2023 model year, so the price hike is justifiable to some extent. The document also reveals the rear-wheel-drive M240i will cost $47,900 or $2,000 less than the xDrive model. Elsewhere, the X1 sDrive28i seems to be gone (next-gen model debuting soon) while the 230i xDrive is a novelty and costs $39,400. Of course, the M4 CSL is on the list with its hefty $139,900 price tag.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, certain options are also pricier than they were during the 2022MY. The front and rear heated seats (4HA option code) cost an extra $150 and the emergency spare wheel is a full $100 more than before. Various metallic paints and leather upholsteries will also cost you more, as will the heated armrests / steering wheel (4HB).

Source: Bimmer Post