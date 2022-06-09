In this new video, we take a look at the Top 5 Features of the new BMW i7 electric car. Horatiu is joined by Carina Gartner, Head of Product Management BMW 7 Series, who will explain the most exciting features on this BMW i7. BMW’s all-new flagship has been completely redesigned inside and out to remain competitive against the latest Mercedes S-Class and its EQS electric alternative. The two German brands have taken different approaches as the 7 Series and i7 share the same platform.

Any criticisms of the BMW 7 Series’ exterior are understandable — it’s a polarizing-looking car. However, the BMW i7 genuinely impresses with both its quality and its technology. Without question, the new 7 Series’ cabin is the nicest BMW interior in the history of the brand. So it only makes sense that most of the features we liked in the new i7 come from within the cabin. For instance, the quality of the leather on the seats, the steering wheel, and the dashboard are absolutely lovely. The aluminum Bowers & Wilkins speaker grilles look fantastic in contrast with the rich leather door panels, and the wood inlay on the dash is gorgeously done. Even without any of the flashy tech, the 7 Series interior is fabulous.

You also get an incredibly cool “Interaction Bar,” which is essentially just a lighted bar of trim that wraps around the front cabin and can display different lights for different things. It can also be customized, to display whatever color the driver wants. Then there’s the fantastic door panel touchscreens for the rear passengers, which are used to control everything about the rear cabin; climate controls, sunshades, and even the sensational, optional 31-inch theater screen.

But let’s not give away the entire list of favorite features and options, and instead, click below to see this exclusive video from Berlin!