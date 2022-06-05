The new BMW X1 2023 and first-ever iX1 made their debut this month. To learn more about the new models, we went to Munich to meet with Tobias Hegar, BMW Product Manager X1, who, in this video, will give you some more details about the X1 and iX1. In the footage below, we get to learn about the specs, pricing and design of the BMW X1 and iX1. We also take a look at the different exterior colors and wheel options offered by the new BMW X1. Of course, towards the end, we will also learn about the pricing and market availability of this new X1 and iX1.

13 Different Exterior Colors

The 2023 BMW X1 will be offered with a vast array of paint choices, most of which should be familiar if you follow the luxury brand. But there are some new and interesting color choices as well. In this video, we get to see the BMW X1 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid in Frozen Pure Grey and the BMW X1 xDrive23i in Utah Orange. In Germany, the metallic finish will set you back an extra €820. Alternatively, the third-generation model is the first X1 to offer an Individual paint, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. Storm Bay Metallic is €1,200, but should you want Frozen Pure Grey, it’s going to set you back a hefty €2,300. Black is the only “free” finish as even the non-metallic Alpine White costs €300.

In the United States, BMW has announced it will sell the 2023 X1 with 13 paint finishes. Exciting new colors include Blue Bay Lagoon, Cape York Green, Utah Orange, Space Silver, and BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey. Additional colors from the BMW color palette include Alpine White (non-metallic), Jet Black (non-metallic), Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Portimao Blue, Storm Bay, and San Remo Green.

Gas, Diesel, PHEV and EV Variants

Despite their unique powertrains, the new BMW X1 models are fairly similar, with very few differences between them. But when it comes to the power choices, things take another turn. The iX1 is a fully electric SUV with a range of 438 kilometers, while the X1 30e is a plug-in hybrid with a WLTP-rated EV range of 89 kilometers. Naturally, the X1 xDrive23i is powered by a four-cylinder gasoline unit.

The X1 xDrive23i with the four-cylinder 2.0-liter is rated at 204 hp and 320 Nm (235 lb-ft). It completes the sprint in 7.1 seconds and maxes out at 145 mph (233 km/h). The BMW X1 xDrive 30e employs a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 hp and 230 Nm of torque. Thanks to an electric motor in the back, the BMW X1 xDrive30e delivers a 177 hp/230 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 326 hp and 477 Nm.

BMW will initially offer one model in the United States: The BMW X1 xDrive28i. The engine makes 241 hp between 4,500-6,500 rpm, and torque has increased to a substantial 295 lb-ft between 1,500-4,000 rpm. The engine is mated exclusively to a new 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Together, they send the X1 xDrive28i from 0-60 mph in just 6.2 seconds. The base MSRP is $38,600 plus $995 destination. U.S. market launch is set for Q4 2022.