BMW has had a busy 2022 thus far considering we’ve already seen the 8 Series LCI, 3 Series LCI / i3, all-new 7 Series / i7, X7 LCI, and the M4 CSL, but there’s so much more to come. We’re primarily talking about the M3 Touring, M2, XM, and the yet-to-be-confirmed M4 CSL-based coachbuilt 3.0 CSL. Before all these exciting M cars break cover, we’re roughly 24 hours away from seeing yet another new product.

The official BMW Group channel on Twitter has released a 13-second clip announcing the third-generation X1 (codenamed U11) will premiere tomorrow, May 31. We’ll also be seeing the fully electric iX1, and possibly a plug-in hybrid version as well seeing as how near the end of the video, we can spot three crossovers hiding in the dark.

A new generation. Are you ready for the official reveal of the first-ever BMW iX1 tomorrow? #BMWGroup #THEX1 #THEiX1 pic.twitter.com/4EbYaogZEQ — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) May 30, 2022

The adjacent clip shows off some of the design details, including the blue accents of the iX1 and its closed-off kidney grille design. The sharp LED taillights shaped like an “L” are briefly shown as well, with the same letter turned upside down serving as the daytime running lights at the front. We are getting the impression the iDrive 8 also makes a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it appearance, which should be the same setup used by the 2 Series Active Tourer.

Spy shots have revealed there’s a spicy X1 M35i on the way, although BMW might decide to come out with the M Performance version later on. We do know the iX1 is scheduled to hit the market before the year’s end and consolidate the company’s EV offerings. The sub-iX3 model will be joined by a mechanically related MINI Countryman EV, with both to be built under the same roof at the Leipzig factory.

Both crossovers are believed to significantly grow in size and measure roughly 4.5 meters (177 inches) long. Only the X1 will continue to offer a PHEV derivative as MINI will drop the SE Countryman All4. Much like BMW will be giving its smallest crossover the M Performance treatment, the brand from Oxford is planning another Countryman JCW.

Watch this space as tomorrow we’ll have all the juicy details about the 2023 BMW X1.

Source: BMW Group / Twitter