Individual accessories have been part of the MINI lifecycle for years now. The British automaker prides itself in creating some unique accessories for their customers and over time, we’ve seen several unique offerings. Such as this roof tent we once sampled. Today, MINI released new individual accessories for their latest MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 special edition: Untamed. Customers of the popular crossover can now select from a multitude of accessories, starting with 18-inch all-terrain wheels with GRABBER AT3 tires. Thanks to the special design and the paint finish with a blue shimmer, the Untamed 2 Tone Spoke styling now matches the unique character of this limited edition Countryman.

Bikes and MINI cars go hand-in-hand, and over the years, we’ve seen several accessories developed specially for biking activities. The folding rear bike rack of the MINI Cooper S Countryman comes with an easy attachment while saving space during transport. As seen in these images, it provides space for two bikes.

The accessories list continues with the AUTOHOME roof tent which offers the perfect place to sleep. The black box weighs 58 kilograms (128 lbs) and measures 210 by 130 centimeters (83 x 51 in). With the tent unfolded, the MINI becomes 2.05 meters high. The interior height of the mobile accommodation is 94 centimeters (37 in). The tent is easy to install: Unlock the box at the front and back, gas pressure springs open the flap. The tent is boarded via an aluminum folding ladder. Mesh pockets hold the nightly and indispensable small items, an LED light provides an illuminating view.

All exterior materials of the mobile sleeping space are made of recycled polyester from 2022. The walls of the roof tent are also made of polyester fibers, for the extraction of which PET bottles from the sea were recycled. Furthermore, the Ecofoam mattress is made of ecological polyurethane, allergy-free thanks to the neutral and dirt-repellent material properties.

To see the MINI accessories in action, click in the gallery below: