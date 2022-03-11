The BMW iX3 has had an odd life cycle since it debuted in 2020 and got the LCI last year. It received a sooner-than-expected facelift to bring its design in line with that of the regular X3 updated in 2021. As you may recall, the company had planned to bring it to the United States, but it ultimately had a change of heart.

The China-built BMW iX3 is offered exclusively with RWD with an electric motor mounted at the back. It’s in direct contrast to the iX as the larger SUV is an xDrive-only affair by featuring a standard front motor. How quick is it? The German brand claims it will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.8 seconds. The folks at CarExpert put that number to the test by evaluating its acceleration performance off the line.

The BMW iX3 Is Not Slow, But It’s Not Quick Either

In typical BMW fashion, the iX3 proved to be quicker than what the manufacturer claims, albeit not by much. It completed the run in 6.72 seconds while pumping out futuristic sounds through its speakers. It’s 0.6s slower than the iX xDrive40, which is 180 kg (397 lbs) heavier, at 2,365 kg (5,214 lbs).

The BMW iX3 represents a stepping stone to a more advanced EV planned on the Neue Klasse platform. We can say the same about another China-made electric model, the i3 Sedan coming later this year based on the long-wheelbase 3 Series. Both ride on the CLAR architecture, but more sophisticated versions are in the works on the Neue Klasse underpinnings. An electric 3er is set to arrive in 2025, with an equivalent crossover likely not far behind.

In the meantime, the iX3 will have to make do, but it’s facing some stiff competition. We’re not just talking about the obvious Tesla Model Y, but also newcomers such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Genesis GV60, and Audi Q4 E-Tron.

[Source: CarExpert / YouTube]