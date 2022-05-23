The second of the three Rolls-Royce coachbuilt projects was unveiled last week at the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza on the shores of Lake Como. Before landing at the iconic Villa d’Este, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Chapter 2 was introduced to selected VIPs and media at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Como.

The newly coachbuilt Boat Tail doesn’t come with an official price tag, but based on the estimated price of the first project, $30 million doesn’t seem too far fetched. The project has taken inspiration from the pearl industry with a paint scheme containing a blend of oyster and soft rose, with large white and bronze mica flakes embedded for a glittering look.

In addition, the classy bonnet was finished off with a layer of crystal and iced matt clear coat. It’s impossible to miss the dominating Pantheon Grille, which has been manufactured by using a single, solid billet of aluminum and proudly carries a rose gold Spirit of Ecstasy.

At the back, the “butterfly” opening of the compartment has been retained and bathed in walnut veneer, complete with rose gold-plated pinstripes with a satin-brushed finish. Rolls-Royce explains the customer specifically commissioned the car with the Royal Walnut since it will change its properties over time, meaning that as it matures, the cognac will look different.

The interior comes with cognac and oyster-colored leather paired with a walnut veneer featuring rose gold and mother-of-pearl accents. The dashboard timepiece comes from the owner’s personal collection. This mother-of-pearl adorns the switchgear and the instrument dials and we’d argue it blends perfectly with the rest of the lavish cabin.

The final Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is set to be revealed next year, but the rumor is that this new masterpiece might not be shown to the public. But you can always click our photo gallery below to enjoy this Boat Tail.