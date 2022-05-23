BMW of North America announces today a limited edition BMW M3. The BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M celebrates the M division’s 50th birthday and will be limited to 500 units. Based on the 2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive, the M3 Edition 50 Jahre comes in five iconic colors representing the previous five generations M3 models.

Iconic M Colors Are Back

The E30 M3 is represented by Cinnabar Red, the E36 M3 by Techno Violet, E46 by Deep Interlagos Blue, E92 by Fire Orange III and F80 by Limerock Grey. Two of the colors, Techno Violet, and Interlagos Blue, were revived just for this Edition, and starting with July production will be available only on the M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M for model year 2023.

Each M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M will come equipped with forged Style 826M wheels in a matte Orbit Grey finish. BMW also offers M Compound brakes in red, blue, or black calipers. The M Carbon Ceramic brakes come with the usual gold calipers.

Design wise,the 50 Jahre BMW M edition receives a carbon fiber front splitter. At the back, the signature M quad tailpipes are trimmed in carbon fiber and titanium, and the trunk lid sports a distinctive M Performance carbon fiber spoiler. Classic BMW Motorsport logos are fitted to the hood, trunk, and wheel center caps.

Curved Display and iDrive 8

Inside, the driver and passenger are greeted by “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering on the door sill trims. An aluminum plaque on the cupholder cover reminds us that this very special M3. Customers have the choice of the standard M Sport seats or the optional, track-ready M Carbon bucket seats, upholstered exclusively in Black Extended Merino leather. The biggest change inside is the addition of the large curved display with iDrive 8.

Included with the vehicle is the 50 Jahre BMW M Boardcase. This 42L roll-aboard suitcase is constructed of durable and lightweight Makrolon Polycarbonate adorned with the 50 Jahre BMW M logo on the front.

The M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M will be available in only one, well-equipped configuration. This includes the Executive and Parking Assistance packages, Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight, carbon fiber interior trim, wireless device charging, and M Shadowline headlights. All customers have to do is choose their exterior color, brake caliper color, and style of seat. The M Carbon Ceramic Brakes and M Carbon bucket seats are the only extra-cost options.

Only 500 units will be manufactured with an MSRP of $95,700.