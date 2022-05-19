We generally associate Brabus with amped-up Mercedes models, but the Bottrop-based tuner is diversifying its portfolio by working on a Rolls-Royce. Specifically, the reputable aftermarket specialist has upgraded a current-generation Ghost. The custom build caters to one-percenters in need of something with more oomph than the Black Badge variant.

The stately saloon has a more imposing presence after Brabus tweaked the air suspension to lower the Ghost by 1.2 inches (30 millimeters). It also swapped out the OEM wheels for its own 22-inch forged set with a retro-esque monoblock look and a shadow chrome finish. The new shoes come with 265/35 ZR22 front and 305/30 ZR22 rear rubber. Alternatively, there are smaller 21-inch wheels and a total of four different designs to choose from.

While some would argue modifying the classy design of a Rolls-Royce is sacrilegious, Brabus sees things differently. The Ghost has gained a carbon fiber spoiler lip attached to the original front bumper. The same lightweight material was used for the air intake trim and at the back for the diffuser hosting quad exhaust tips. You’ll also notice the trunk lid spoiler is made from carbon fiber as a telltale sign this isn’t a standard RR.

Indeed it isn’t a stock vehicle as the twin-turbo V12 engine has been massaged to extract a whopping 690 horsepower and 701 pound-feet (950 Newton-meters) of torque. Not that Rolls-Royces have been built for speed, but the Ghost upgraded by Brabus does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.6 seconds. Flat out, it’ll hit 155 mph (250 km/h) when an electric top speed limiter is programmed to kick in.

Although cars built in Goodwood have some of the most luxurious interiors in the business, that hasn’t stopped Brabus from modifying the Ghost’s cabin. The predominantly white theme with quilted and perforated leather is contrasted by a black Alcantara headliner and glossy carbon fiber trim. The opulent sedan has also received polished stainless-steel pedals and scuff plates with exposed carbon fiber to nicely round off the aftermarket package.

Source: Brabus