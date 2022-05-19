We just published our first in-person review of the BMW M4 CSL – more to come from Villa d’Este – but now it’s time to learn all the secrets of the new hot sports coupe. In this new video, we listen to the exhaust sound of the BMW M4 CSL, before chatting with BMW M Project Manager Sebastian Maier to learn more about the exclusive 1,000 units M4 CSL. The German price for the BMW M4 CSL was set at 165,000 euros. In the United States, the base MSRP is $139,900 plus $995 destination.

Customers can also specify their new BMW M4 CSL in standard Alpine White or Black Sapphire metallic. There is also an optional Frozen Brooklyn Grey. Standard BMW M 50 Years emblems for the hood, trunk lid and wheel center caps mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M.

Design wise, the BMW M4 CSL looks like a racecar. Its already massive kidney grille now features a new insert design, which has far more negative space than before. Two large black stripes, which are trimmed in red, adorn the hood, and red the red trim continues onto the roof. A large front splitter extends from the front bumper, a large ducktail spoiler is built into the trunk, and yellow headlights all prove that the CSL ain’t your average M4.

In test runs on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, the BMW M4 CSL posted a lap time of 7:20.2, the fastest time ever for a series-production BMW. Production of the new BMW M4 CSL will begin at Plant Dingolfing in July 2022 and will be limited to just 1,000 units globally.

If you’d like to see the BMW M4 CSL from up close, click the video below and also our photo gallery. And don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!