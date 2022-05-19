BMW M has multiple reveals planned for 2022 as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, but not all of them have four wheels. Unveiled nearly two years ago, the M 1000 RR is getting a special edition to mark half a century of the M division. The very first product from BMW Motorrad to carry the “most powerful letter in the world” also gets the vintage BMW Motorsport emblem to echo all M and M Sport cars ordered throughout the course of this year.

To further strengthen the connection with M cars, the motorcycle comes finished in Sao Paulo Yellow, representing an exclusive color for the 2022 BMW M 1000 RR 50 Years M as it’s known by its full name. The anniversary edition is available only by ordering the 50 Years ///M Package. It contains goodies such as a lighter silver anodized aluminum swingarm and an M-branded endurance chain.

The optional pack also encompasses milled aluminum and carbon parts with the M logo, a GPS lap trigger unlock software, and even an M passenger seat and seat cover. Alternatively, you can get the motorcycle without the anniversary livery by going for the standard Light White / M Motorsport finish.

Since it’s all about visual tweaks, the oily bits remain unchanged. Its inline-four engine is good for a healthy 205 horsepower and revs up to a screaming 13,000 rpm. It does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.1 seconds and tops out at an impressive 190 mph (306 km/h), which is only one mph less than the M4 CSL unveiled today.

With 113 Nm (83 lb-ft) on tap in a motorcycle that weighs just 170 kg (375 lbs), the M 1000 RR is an absolute rocket. Despite having two fewer wheels than what you’d normally expect from an M model, it earns the letter thanks to M brake calipers and the availability of an optional M Competition Package.

BMW Motorrad is asking $32,495 for the anniversary edition and estimates it will have it on sale in the United States by the end of the third quarter.

Source: BMW Motorrad