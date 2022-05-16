Our review of the BMW XM Prototype went live yesterday and you can catch it here. But as always, we put together a video review as well. For this video, we paired up with BMW Engineer Johannes Franz who walks us through the technical details of the BMW XM. Later on, we talk about our own driving experience and what it feels like to be behind the wheel of BMW’s most expensive SUV to date.

Our prototype delivers 650 horsepower and 800 Newton meters of torque (590 lb-ft of torque). It uses the new S68 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine which was recently introduced in the BMW 760i and X7 M60i. The petrol engine delivers around 490 horsepower while the rest – 160 hp – come from the electric motor. BMW says that both motors can be dialed up for the future 750 hp model. There is also a brand-new eight-speed ZF transmission with an integrated electric motor, sitting in front of the transmission, with clutches in between.

The BMW XM is also introducing a 48 Volt anti-roll system which can send up to 1,100 Nm to every single wheel. Along with the rear axle steering, the driving dynamics can be adjusted from soft to very hard giving the ability to have a comfort, and hefty performance while cornering.

Due to longer wheelbase, the center of gravity is also lower than in the other M SUVs. The new XM runs on steel springs which were dialed up to deliver an experience worthy of an M car. The steering rack of the X5 M served as the basis for the XM, but the new luxury SUV gets new software tuning along with new bushings.

The BMW XM also comes with large wheel sizes, ranging from 21 to 23 inches, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires. So let’s take a look at this video review and learn more about the BMW XM.