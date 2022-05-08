BMW hosted the 7 Series G70’s public debut at the Kentucky Derby where the fullsize sedan was exhibited as the V8-powered 760i. The combustion-engined luxobarge was not all alone at the Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville as the i7 was also there. Having shared real-life images of the gasoline-fueled 7er, it’s only natural we do the same for its zero-emissions sibling.

The 2023 i7 really is the 7 Series’ sibling since the two largely share the exterior design while having a borderline identical cabin. Depending on your tastes, that can be both a good and a bad thing. While the consensus is BMW knocked it out of the park in terms of the cabin, the styling has been polarizing thus far.

These shots depicting an i7 xDrive60 provide us with a clear look at how the design team has completely rethought the Bavarian range-topper. We wouldn’t go as far as to say it’s a love/hate affair, but the EV certainly has an opinion-splitting appearance. Compared to the 760i we mentioned earlier, the electric saloon gets the now-traditional blue accents we associate with i-badged BMWs.

A closer look shows the bumpers have a different design, especially the rear one as removing the quad exhaust has made the i7’s derrière smoother. Both flavors of the new 7 were shown at the Kentucky Derby in US specification by featuring the mandatory orange side markers. One major difference between the two is the generous use of chrome for the low areas of the EV as well as the kidney grille. Instead, the 760i with the M Sport Package replaced the shiny areas with glossy black trim.

These are only two of the many ways to spec BMW’s seventh-generation flagship. There are more ways than ever to personalize the 7er, including two-tone paints available for €12,000 in Germany. With the G70, it seems the gap to the Rolls-Royce Ghost has decreased, especially since the new 7 Series now measures 5,391 millimeters (212.2 inches). Since we mentioned the ultra-luxury brand from Goodwood, the 2023 7 Series / i7 also gets automatic doors.

Ahead of its November launch, the Mercedes S-Class rival will be showcased at various venues to spread the word. Events include (but are not limited to) the Cannes International Film Festival and Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.