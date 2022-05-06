BMW Australia introduced the Sport Collection in February for the 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe, and the 3 Series. The company’s smallest crossovers are now receiving the same treatment Down Under. Meet the X1 Sport and X2 Sport, which are touted as having “unique specification.” The former comes in sDrive18 and sDrive20 flavors while the latter is exclusively offered as the sDrive18i model.

Kicking off with the X1 sDrive18 Sport, which is limited to 100 units, the crossover comes in either Black Sapphire or Mineral White. Based on the xLine specification, it rides on 18-inch wheels with a two-tone finish and boasts an electric tailgate. BMW Australia is generous with the level of equipment by throwing in a head-up display, electric front seats, and automatic climate control.

Priced from $55,900, the X1 sDrive18 Sport has heated front seats with lumbar support, not to mention a 10.25-inch infotainment with navigation. For your money’s worth, the compact crossover has keyless functionality to open/lock the doors and start the engine. Rounding off the list is the black Sensatec upholstery complemented by glossy black trim with pearl chrome accents.

Step up to the X1 sDrive20 Sport and you’ll be paying $67,900. It adds niceties such as the panoramic glass sunroof and the M Sport Package. BMW Australia fits the vehicle with perforated Dakota leather and 19-inch M wheels. It gets the same paints as the lesser model, plus M Misano Blue and Mineral Grey.

The X2 Will Follow The X1 Sport Later In 2022

The X2 sDrive18i will set you back $59,900 and it too has the M Sport Package with 19-inch wheels. The crossover-coupe is sold only in Black Sapphire with a panoramic glass sunroof with a Micro Hexagon/Sensatec black interior. It’s nicely equipped with an electric tailgate, keyless, head-up display, and the aforementioned 10.25-inch screen with navigation. To sweeten the pot, BMW adds electric front seats with lumbar support and memory function.

The X1s will arrive at Australian dealers later this month whereas the X2 will join them in the third quarter.

