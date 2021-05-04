MINI has announced today their new range of Genuine Accessories for the MINI Cooper SE. The electric vehicle from Oxford can now be equipped with a variety of accessories which build upon the versatility of the EV. For starters, MINI owners can add railing and roof rack systems which turn the electrified model into a versatile transport machine. The railing rack is available as a retrofit product enabling the MINI roof box to be locked in place comfortably and securely.

With a weight of 13 kilograms, it offers a capacity of 320 liters. This provides sufficient space for sports clothing, bicycle helmets or even camping and picnic equipment. Even skis can be stored in the roof box, which is around 1.90 meters long. The all-black box has embossed stripes and MINI lettering. It is lockable and can be opened on both sides.

Furthermore, there is even room for a bicycle next to the roof box. With the touring bike holder, which is also available in the MINI Genuine Accessories range, two-wheelers of different types and sizes can be mounted upright and securely on the railing carrier. The holder made of high-strength aluminum fixes the bike with a lockable clamping system and two tension straps. In addition, the range includes other transport solutions such as ski racks and an aluminum luggage basket, which are also compatible with the railing carrier.

MINI says that the Travel & Comfort System for the Cooper SE includes a basic carrier that can be firmly mounted between the headrest rails of the driver’s or front passenger’s seat. Various system attachments can be quickly and conveniently slipped on and snapped into place. For example, holders for tablets or hangers and universal hooks for bags can be securely attached to the backrests of the front seats.

In addition, a folding table that can be used as a work or storage surface can be attached to the basic support of the Travel & Comfort System. It can be adjusted in height and inclination as needed and is held securely on the backrest of the seat. Another clever detail of the folding table is the foldable cup holder. Of course, kids are not forgotten, so a universal holder for tablets with a screen diameter of between seven and eleven inches is offered as well.

To see more of these MINI Accessories, click the photo gallery below: