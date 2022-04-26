The current-generation Cooper S E is approaching the end of its life cycle, but MINI is still determined to maintain the electric hatchback’s strong sales momentum. Yet another special edition that will be sold strictly online, the GEN Z-E Edition is available exclusively in South Korea where it has a multitude of cosmetic tweaks.

The multi-tone roof we saw last year is the focal point of the limited-run version as it combines three colors featuring a gradient effect. Decals on the hood and side profile are color-coordinated with the main paint finish. Speaking of which, MINI South Korea allows you to pick from either Rooftop Grey or Island Blue. The visual upgrades continue with blacked-out side mirrors.

The GEN Z-E Edition rides on stylish 17-inch wheels and features piano-black accents. As for the cabin, the light grey fabric is combined with black leather for the seat upholstery. MINI gives the stylish EV the usual 8.8-inch infotainment and 5-inch driver’s display, two-zone climate control, and a rear camera.

Gen Z-E Edition Is All About Style

There aren’t any mechanical changes as the GEN Z-E Edition has the same powertrain as the regular Cooper S E. Its electric motor is rated at 184 horsepower and an instant torque of 270 Nm (199 lb-ft). In the local combined cycle, the battery pack is good for 159 kilometers (99 miles). Once you’re out of juice, it takes around 35 minutes to replenish the 28.9-kWh battery to 80%.

Limited to just 150 units, the MINI GEN Z-E Edition costs 47 million won or $37,300 at current exchange rates. It can already be ordered at shop.mini.co.kr where it’s available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’d rather wait for the next-gen model, it will be out next year as an EV produced in China by the BMW Group’s joint venture with Great Wall Motor. It’ll be shorter but its wheelbase will be stretched by 40 mm (1.6 in) for more legroom.

Source: MINI South Korea