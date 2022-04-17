Few people with the gift of sight have ever laid their peepers on the new G80 M3 and felt it wasn’t aggressive or flamboyant enough. Love it or hate it, it’s a car that visually punches you in the face. However, if it’s just not dramatic enough for you, there are aftermarket upgrades galore, to give your BMW M3 added visual punch. This new Vorsteiner rear spoiler does that, while also adding downforce.

This new Vorsteiner trunk spoiler for the G80 BMW M3 will surely make your car stand out from the rest of your fellow M3 owners’ cars. It’s aggressive looking, made of carbon fiber and adds downforce as well which will help with traction on those rear tires, something rear-drive M3s could use.

The deckled spoiler is handmade in carbon fiber and looks excellent. And thanks to the lovely design with generous openings, it’s also quite functional in directing the air outside the car. It’s also got a nicely sculpted center piece which adds a bit more flair to the aggressive rear-end of the M3.

This Vorsteiner trunk spoiler looks really good and doesn’t seem obnoxious, like so many trunk spoilers can. It’s also quite different from the M Performance parts which will please the inner car nerds in many customers. If you already have some carbon fiber aero upgrades from Vorsteiner, this new spoiler would be a nice addition to your car’s look. If you’re interested in getting this for your M3, it will cost $1,895.

If you’re looking to change the grille’s design too, Vorsteiner has you covered with the VRS Aero carbon fiber front grille. Instead of making the grille smaller and adding a new front bumper to make up for it, Vorsteiner keeps the size of the grille but changes the inner bits of it to trick the eye into seeing a smaller, more normal BMW grille.

[Source: Vorsteiner]