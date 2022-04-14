In these new spy photos, the 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift reveals – somewhat – a set of new taillights. The new taillights are mostly covered in camouflage, but new LED graphics are peeking from underneath the tape. The light bar seems to be placed lower than before without the light housing with a honeycomb design.

But that’s not the only change on the upcoming BMW X5 and X5 M facelifted models. At the front, spy photos reveal revised headlights as well which resemble the design we’ve already seen on the 5 Series facelift. As you’d expect, the kidney grille goes through a facelift as well. It doesn’t seem to have grown in size, but it might come with the illuminated grille seen on recent BMWs. The aggressive front fascia will also be slightly redesigned for a more a dynamic look.

Though, the big news is the engine. The updated BMW X5 M LCI will get an all-new engine, the upcoming S68. It’s the first all-new V8 from the M Division it what feels like forever. Gone is the old 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8, in favor of a new twin-turbo V8, which will also get 48-volt mild-hybrid power. Don’t expect much added power from the mild-hybrid system but it should pack a few extra ponies, helping to reduce turbo-lag and add punch at the bottom of the rev range. The mid-cycle update will reportedly spell the end of the base variant as BMW plans to sell the two strictly as Competition models.

This new S68 engine will be shared with all V8 powered M cars, including the X6 M and next-gen M5. We don’t know how much power it will make but we wouldn’t be surprised if it made more than the M5 CS’ 627 horsepower. The BMW X5 M facelift will enter production in April 2023 and exist the assembly line in July 2026. As for the X6 M, it has an identical SOP date but will continue to be made until March 2027.

[Top image of the regular BMW X5 Facelift by instagram.com/wilcoblok]