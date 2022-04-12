BMW has found the time to release yet another teaser for the hotly anticipated i7. The shadowy image accompanies a press release announcing the already known April 20 premiere will be livestreamed. The purely electric 7 Series will be broadcasted on the company’s dedicated streaming platform as well as on social media. Following its big debut, the video will be viewable on demand.

As for the adjacent image, it gives us an accurate understanding of how big the kidneys are going to be in relation to the front fascia. The grille’s contour is illuminated while those thin strips of lights serve as the LED daytime running lights with crystals embedded into the cluster. The main low/high beam lights will sit behind a tinted panel à la Concept XM, thus making them barely noticeable.

Elsewhere, the i7 reveals its swanky Angel Wings on the sides, while the rear adopts a wraparound thin taillight. It’s unclear whether there’s still going to be a standard-wheelbase 7 Series, but the EV teased here seems to be the extended variant. At least that is the impression we are getting by looking at the sheer size of the rear doors. The i7 being based on the LWB makes sense since a longer distance between the axles would contain more batteries.

As to which version is hiding in the shadows, the pre-production prototype we drove recently was likely an xDrive60 with 500 to 550 horsepower. It’ll hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in the low 4-second range, which will be impressive for such a heavy car. The electric luxobarge will boast AWD and air suspension on both axles for a silky-smooth ride. In addition, rear-wheel steering at up to 3.5 degrees has already been confirmed.

Buttons Are Becoming Old-Fashioned

As for the interior, the curved displays of the iX are going to be carried over, which means no more physical buttons for the climate settings. The dashboard layout will take the same less is more approach as seen in the SUV with its minimalist look. Consequently, most of the functions will be accessible through the iDrive 8’s display. Speaking of screens, the 31-inch display for the rear-seat entertainment system will debut in the 7 Series / i7.

The April 20 world premiere will be both about the ICE- and EV-powered versions of the fullsize luxury sedan. BMW will have its revamped flagship on sale in the latter half of 2022.

Source: BMW