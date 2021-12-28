Even though we’ve seen Rolls-Royce unveil a number of special edition, bespoke models destined to the United Arab Emirates, it looks like tuners want a piece of that pie as well. That’s probably why Mansory decided to create a special Cullinan model designed for the UAE alone. The unique piece was unveiled this week and featured on the tuner’s Facebook page and looks… exactly as you would expect.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Mansory models aren’t for everyone. The German tuner is known for its extreme makeovers and this Cullinan is no exception. The Mansory Cullinan UAE Special got a full body kit. The crossover’s nose is dramatically lowered thanks to a redesigned front fascia and splitter. Upper and lower outlets have been added to each side of the revised fenders. The lower half of the doors is highlighted by larger side sills while the roof got a new spoiler.

The rear bumper is now fitted with a massive diffuser that includes slots for two trapezoidal exhausts. Many of the new add-on pieces feature a design that resembles granite or marble, for some reason. Making a luxury crossover’s exterior look like it has stone accents is a strange choice. The tuned Cullinan also gets huge, 24-inch wheels with an intriguing design. There are five, two-spoke sets embedded in them that somehow resemble the letter “A”.

The steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, and door sills all have more of same odd, rock-like material on the inside. The door panels and center console feature a wavy, textured motif. The two seats in the back have contrasting black and white leather treatments. Each headrest has an embroidered outline in the shape of the United Arab Emirates. The Cullinan Special UAE package from Mansory also includes powertrain modifications, boosting the output to 610 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque. As usual, Mansory didn’t provide a price for all the modifications you can see here, but we don’t expect anything like this to be cheap.