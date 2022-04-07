The last thing most of us would do with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is to take luxobarge off the beaten path. The vast majority of V12 SUVs never leave the tarmac, but there’s one owner out there who sees things differently. German tuner delta4x4 received a special request from someone in the Arabian Peninsula to give his opulent the off-road treatment.

United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait are known for having wealthy people with an appetite for lifted SUVs. Consequently, we’re not entirely surprised the owner of a Cullinan wanted to explore the outdoorsy side of Rolls-Royce’s glamorous family hauler. Billed as a “true expedition vehicle,” the high-riding behemoth is only a rendering at this point. However, we’re being told the conversion is actually happening. In fact, delta4x4 already has pricing details available.

See those chunky fenders? They cost a hefty €14,000. The 20-inch beadlock wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tires can be had as a complete set for a whopping €15,000. Changes to the suspension to lift the ride height by 80 mm are available from €15,000. Corroborated with the new wheels, the Cullinan is 150 mm taller than the standard version.

If money is no object, delta4x4 will happily give the Rolls-Royce of SUV a bullbar for €3,900 and additional headlights for an extra €2,500. Even a snorkel is available, but pricing info is not available at this point. The same can be said about the custom exhaust system.

The Bavarian tuner has made a name for itself by giving a variety of vehicles the off-road treatment. However, we’re surprised the Rolls-Royce Cullinan joins the likes of the VW Amarok, Ford Ranger, and the Mercedes X-Class. Additionally, the folks rom delta4x4 have modified even cheap off-roaders, such as the Suzuki Jimny and Dacia Duster. This latest project has to be based on the most expensive vehicle they’ve ever had in the garage.

Source: delta4x4