Gone but not forgotten, this 1 Series comes from a time when BMW’s entry-level car still offered six-cylinder engines and a rear-wheel-drive platform. It’s actually the last of its kind since we’re dealing with a second-generation model (F21) after the facelift introduced in 2015. The M140i came a year later to replace the M135i, a moniker that returned with the FWD-based 1er.

The hot hatch comes in the xDrive flavor, but enthusiasts remember there was also a slightly lighter RWD model. Equipped with an Akrapovic exhaust and an XHP Stage 3 kit, the turbocharged 3.0-liter engine now pushes out 480 horsepower. Torque has also gone substantially up, reaching a meaty 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).

Following the mods, the M140i headed to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn for a full-throttle run. It does sound great when behind pushed hard, although some would argue it’s a tad too loud. There’s no denying the six-cylinder hatch is properly quick when launch control is turned on. The little BMW did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in an amazing 3.68 seconds. It continued to accelerate, completing the 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) task in 8.63 seconds.

This M140i Uses The Whole Speedometer

You can easily tell the car has been modified just by looking at the speedometer as it’s stuck at 260 km/h even though the car hit 269 km/h (167 mph) at one point. In stock form, the BMW M140i came with an electronic top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 250 km/h (155 mph) as with most German performance cars.

Having seen this car and its tuning potential, it’s understandable why some consider the M135i a bit of a disappointment. A six-cylinder M Performance 1 Series (F40) is unlikely to happen, so our best hope is for a beefier derivate. Such a hot hatch would fully rival the more powerful 315-hp VW Golf R.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube