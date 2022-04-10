One of the most popular BMW M2 builds nowadays is this track-friendly Competition. It’s a joint effort between Schirmer GT and APEX Luxembourg to create a corner-carving machine. We saw the very same car just days ago doing a couple of laps of the Nürburgring. It’s back to fulfil a different task as the hardcore coupe headed to the Autobahn for a top speed run.

The easiest way to describe this car is a barely legal track car, something along the lines of an M2 CS Racing Cup with a license plate. Aside from the wild aero with a massive rear wing, the car has lost the rear seats. At the front, it boasts Recaro bucket seats with a harness. It’s a proper track toy with a full roll cage and carbon fiber door cards. The diet also consists of fabric door straps and the elimination of many trim pieces in the back.

Then there’s the engine, which has been upgraded to 500 horsepower and 600 Newton-meters (442 pound-feet) of torque. The inline-six 3.0-liter breaths through an Akrapovic quad exhaust system that sounds positively glorious at full tilt. When it’s being pushed hard on the Autobahn, the M2 sounds pretty much like a race car.

The data shows it needs 7.6s from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) and hits 174 mph (280 km/h). The suspension is visibly stiff judging by the bumpy ride, but that goes with the territory for such a track-focused car. This M2 isn’t about outright top speed since the aerodynamic changes are primarily for downforce to keep it glued to the road.

It’s not a daily driver, unless you’re a close friend with a chiropractor to take care of your back given the harsh ride. Developed to devour corners, this street-legal race car is a beast on both road and track.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube