Just about everyone knows the Nurburgring is one of the most challenging race tracks around the world. Not only is it long, at 20.8 kilometers or 12.9 miles for the Nordschleife layout, but it has no fewer than 154 turns. There are more than 300 meters (984 feet) of elevation changes from low to high, so it’s no wonder Jackie Stewart called it the Green Hell.

Although he’s not a professional race car driver, YouTuber Misha Charoudin knows his way around the ‘Ring. These two laps of the famous German track should be enough to convince you he has the skills to tackle the circuit located in the city of Nürburg. He took a BMW M2 for a spin, and as you can see, it wasn’t an ordinary M2.

Aside from being the Competition model, the performance coupe was a purpose-built track toy with aggressive aero and a stripped-out interior. With Recaro front seats and a full roll cage, this M2 was modified to slay Nurburgring corners at high speeds. It also has carbon fiber door panels to shave off weight, which is why the regular door handles have been replaced with straps.

This Hardcore M2 Competition Was In Its Natural Habitat

The fact he forgot to turn on the camera’s image stabilization was a blessing in disguise. Yes, the point of view video is a bit headache-inducing, but that makes it more realistic. We get a much more accurate understanding of what it’s like to drive a hardcore M2 Competition at the Nurburgring. It certainly looks less smooth than what we’re used to seeing in videos shot at this circuit.

Between the laps, Misha Charoudin lowered the tire pressure as he felt the car’s rear was a bit twitchy. The second run turned out to be slightly, but the M2’s back was still too playful, especially at higher speeds.

Understandably, many viewers are asking him not to turn back image stabilization. It adds an extra layer of immersion to POV videos of which we’re hoping to see more in the future.

Source: Misha Charoudin / YouTube