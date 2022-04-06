With all the news about the upcoming BMW M4 CSL, it can be easy to forget about the upcoming BMW M3 CS. While the M3 CS won’t be as hardcore as the M4 CSL, it’s still going to be harder edged than the M3 Competition. More importantly, it could be an even better driver’s car than the already excellent M3 Competition. Some new spy photos show off the M3 CS at the Nürburgring and the hype train is leaving the station. (We don’t own the photos but they can be seen here)

Up front, the BMW M3 CS looks very much like the M4 CSL, with the same new grille insert, similar front air intakes, and what looks to be the same lower front splitter. The entire front end is wrapped in camouflage but it’s clear that the M3 CS lacks the same hood, with its deep scoop, so it won’t be exactly the same but it will be similar.

Out back, the M3 CS lacks the ducktail spoiler of the M4 CSL but it does get a little lip spoiler, to give it a bit of extra sportiness out back. Though, aside from that, very little has changed from the standard M3.

Interestingly, the back windows of the CS are covered in camouflage, which is unusual. That might be due to the back seats, which might be similar bucket-style seats as the M5 CS, and BMW wants to hide that from eagle-eyed viewers. It might also get some sort of lightweight, Perspex-style rear glass. But the former is more likely than the latter.

Under the hood, the M3 CS will get the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 as the M3 Competition but could make up to 540 horsepower, rather than the 503 horsepower of the Competition. Though, the M4 CSL is said to make around 550 horsepower, so I’m not sure if BMW will allow them to have such similar power figures. According to our sources, the M3 CS will only get an eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive.

With the incredible success of the M2 CS and M5 CS, it’s only natural for fans to hope for the same sort of magic from the M3 CS. The BMW M5 CS is my favorite BMW of the modern era, so I’m hoping myself that the M3 CS could be a smaller, lighter, sharper version. If that’s the case, we have another future classic on our hands.

[Source: Autocar]