Yesterday, Rolls-Royce released some official photos of the upcoming all-electric Spectre, the brand’s first-ever EV, wearing Rolls’ factory camouflage. The photos, and their accompanying press released, showed the car testing in the snow and talked about how the brand tests its new Spectre in extreme weather. This new video released by the brand lets you see the new electric GT car in motion.

The moment you see the Rolls-Royce Spectre in motion, up close, it’s instantly clear why electrification works so well for the brand. Seeing the massive luxury car move in such silence just makes so much sense. Rolls-Royce is all about silent, effortless motoring and nothing provides that like electrification.

Surely, the Spectre will have massive power, like most expensive EVs, as is the Rolls-Royce way. Previously, Rolls had to work incredibly hard to make a monster V12, with tidal waves of effortless torque, remain silky smooth to meet Rolls-Royce standards. It’s far easier with an EV.

The new Spectre looks good, too. It’s certainly similar to a Wraith — which isn’t a bad thing, the Wraith was a cool looking car — but it’s leaner, sleeker, and even a bit sharper looking. The sporty wheels on this test mule likely won’t make it to production, as Rolls isn’t exactly a brand known for sporty styling, but they actually look cool on the Spectre. Even the Spirit of Ecstasy is a bit different on this car, seen in this video in an oddly frosted white.

I can’t wait to see the Rolls-Royce Spectre when it’s finally revealed, as it will be one of the most exciting Rolls-Royce models in history. I also personally loved driving the previous V12-powered Wraith, so a follow up to that car with an all-electric powertrain excites me very much. The future of luxury looks promising.