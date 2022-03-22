It looks like the BMW X3 M is getting another Italian to play with. Before today, the X3 M’s toughest competitor was the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, 503 horsepower stunner of an SUV. Now, a very close relative to the Stelvio has launched and will play in the same playground as the X3 M — the Maserati Grecale Trofeo.

The Trofeo is the hot version of the standard Maserati Grecale, which itself is a standard X3 competitor. It looks very much like a familial Maserati SUV, similar to the ungainly Levante, only smaller. That smaller size, though, works better with Maserati’s design language, as this is better looking than its older, bigger sibling.

Inside the Grecale Trofeo, you’ll find Maserati’s best looking interior. It gets a massive, wide touchscreen infotainment system, the same lovely steering wheel you’ll find in any Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio (along with the same fantastic paddle shifters), and new digital dials. Typical of Maseratis, it looks good but I’ll reserve judgement until I actually sit in one, as modern Masers have a tendency to disappoint in person.

However, the important bit is under the hood, where the Maserati Grecale Trofeo uses an entirely different engine. Instead of the 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6 from the Alfa, the Trofeo uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 523 horsepower, which helps the Italian SUV get from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. On paper, the Trofeo is more powerful than the X3 M but we’ll see which is faster on the road once the Maser goes on sale.

I have no doubt the Maserati Grecale Trofeo will be bonkers-quick. I drove the Levante GTS on track and it was an absolute beast of a machine and that’s not even the fastest Levante. Trofeo is Maserati’s top-end performance label, so this new Grecale version should be bananas-fast, every bit as fast as the BMW X3 M Competition.

I’m curious to drive the Maserati Grecale Trofeo, as the brand has been rather peculiar as of late. The last-gen Quattroporte sedan was absolutely brilliant but this new one is pretty bad, if I’m honest. However, I genuinely enjoyed my time in the Levante GTS and was excited to test the Trofeo, though that never happened. The automotive industry is better when Maserati is good, so here’s to hoping this new Grecale Trofeo is good. Plus, wouldn’t it just be cool to have another insanely high-performance vehicle from Italy on the market?