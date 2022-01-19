BMW M will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022. To mark the occasion, the Motorsport division will host a wide range of activities to highlight its past, current and future M products. Of course, a series of articles and books will also talk about the diversified history of ///M. One of those books was recently launched: “BMW M: 50 Years of the Ultimate Driving Machines”. Automotive journalist Tony Lewin takes readers on a visual and emotional journey through the history of BMW M, from dedication to the pursuit of performance.

In this 224-page book, Lewin tells the story of ///M from its very early beginnings, with Ernst Henne not only racing the BMW 328 sports car, but also BMW motorcycles. Alexander von Falkenhausen, who joined BMW as a young engineer in the early 1930s, is also part of the M history, along with Jochen Neerpasch, the father of ///M. There are 15 chapters filled with emotional stories and unique products developed by the M engineers.

And if you’re not familiar with BMW M and its iconic cars, Lewin and his book has you covered. The chapters includes specification tables labeled as “Claim to fame” that summarize the importance of each model, along with their chassis codes. Since the late 1980s, the range of M models has broadened considerably and now includes coupes, convertibles, and sedans in M2, M3, M4, M5, and M8 flavors along with high-performance X-series M SUVs. So there is a little bit of everything for every diehard BMW fan.

<br />

Naturally, the photography angle is properly covered in the hardcover book. Stunning images and artwork show the history of M and its products, including the “Blue Hero” art project, a story about the motorsport legend Jochen Neerpasch. The book is on sale today and can be ordered through Amazon, and other online retailers. Buy Now!