Coming Spring 2022, BMW will unveil a new fully electric vehicle for the Chinese market. The BMW i3 (odd name considering the i3 hatchback) was leaked just a few weeks ago, but very few technical details were known at the time. Today, ElectricVehicleWeb and d1ev are reporting that the BMW i3 eDrive 35 L variant uses a BMW-Brilliance-made 70.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Therefore, the 3 Series electric will consume 14.3 kWh per 100 km, and travel 526 km (327 miles) on a full charge. The rating is based on the more relaxed NEDC rating.

The i3 sedan measures 4,872 mm in length, 1,846 mm in width, and 1,481 mm in height. It has a 2,966 mm wheelbase. For reference, the current 3 Series long-wheelbase is 4,829 mm long, 1,827 mm wide, and 1,463 mm tall, and it has a 2,961 mm wheelbase. The electric vehicle is hoisted on 225/45 R19 & 245/40 R19 or 225/50 R18 & 245/45 R18 combination wheels. Also, the leaked image from China showed the 3 Series Electric with the design facelift expected for the 3 Series family later this year.

Details are still scarce around this new BMW i3, but we expect it to feature the latest BMW iDrive 8 infotainment system paired with two large LCD screens, as seen in the BMW i4 and iX. The two screens are a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. We also expect some small upgrades to the trim and leather options, along with 5G mobile network capabilities and the latest BMW Digital Key.

With the first images being leaked, we should learn more about the BMW i3 Sedan in the upcoming weeks. But for now, one thing is certain: the BMW i3 long-wheelbase electric will be exclusive to the Chinese market and there are no plans to bring it over to Europe or North America. The production of the BMW 3 Series electric is rumored to start in March 2022.

[Render by: instagram.com/germanysfinest43]