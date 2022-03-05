The 2023 BMW M8 Competition facelifted model made its world debut today at the Amelia Concours d’Elegance. A stunning Daytona Beach Blue M8 Coupe was on display showcasing some of its latest updates. At a first glance, the BMW M8 Competition seems to have received a subtle LCI treatment. But of course, if you look unclose, some new things will pop up. And that starts with the new M roundel / badge which celebrates the brand’s 50th birthday.

Retro M Jubilee Logo

Part of this exciting year, BMW will offer their M products with a jubilee logo. Customers who order an M car or a BMW model with the M Sport package starting with March 2022 can have badges inspired by the original “BMW Motorsport” insignia placed on the vehicle’s front, rear, and wheel hubs. According to BMW, that badge represents the sub-division’s passion for racing and the BMW M brand’s history as an alternative to the traditional BMW logo.

Carbon Bucket Seats

Next on the list of upgrades are the carbon fiber bucket seats. For the 2022 BMW M8 Competition Facelift, customers can now spec the same carbon fiber bucket seats that are available in the M3 and M4. The seats are wrapped in leather and Alcantara, which is new. Furthermore, they come with exposed carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic parts, great side bolsters, and illuminated M8 badges.

Elsewhere in the interior, the steering wheel has been ever-so-slightly changed from the pre-facelift car. Now, the bottom spoke features a hollow space, which gives it a more premium look. The 2023 BMW M8 Competition models get a larger LCD screen measuring 12.3 inches, rather than 10.25 inches previously. Therefore, it has the same size as the digital instrument cluster.

Lots Of New Colors

There are some new colors offered for the updated M8 family: Skyscraper Grey metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and a BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic. In addition, there are four new Frozen colors; Frozen Pure Grey metallic, Frozen Deep Grey metallic, Frozen Deep Green metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic. And of course, you can always pick the Daytona Beach Blue seen here.

Slightly Faster

The BMW M8 Competition still gets the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 as before, with the same 617 horsepower (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. It’s still paired to an eight-speed auto and still uses the M Division’s defeatable xDrive all-wheel drive system as-standard. That powertrain/drivetrain setup is the exact same along all M8 models; Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe. However, performance varies just a tad; the Coupe and Gran Coupe do 0-62 (100 km/h) in 3.2 seconds, while the Convertible takes an extra tenth to do it, at 3.3 seconds.