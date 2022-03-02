At the moment, there are only two BMW i4 variants; the i4 eDrive40 and the i4 M50. The latter of which is the most popular, as it’s the fastest and most powerful. In fact, the i4 M50 is just as fast as a BMW M3 Competition, despite being cheaper, so you can imagine why it’s more popular. However, after driving the i4 M50, many enthusiasts and journalists have opined that the less expensive, less powerful BMW i4 eDrive40 is even better to drive, due to its lighter weight. But is that actually true?

In this new video, Joe Achilles tests the new BMW i4 eDrive40 to find out the answer to that very question. The reason that’s interesting is because, during his drive of the i4 M50, he had a suspicion that the eDrive40 would be the better car. On paper, the lesser ’40 model shouldn’t be as fun. Its single-motor (rear-wheel drive) makes 335 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque is fine but it’s dwarfed by the i4 M50’s dual-motor (all-wheel drive) setup, which makes 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft.

However, the BMW i4 eDrive40 is about two grown men lighter than the i4 M50 and much of that weight is lost over the nose. So it feels significantly lighter and more eager to turn-in. It also feels tidier through corners, as the M50 is so heavy it can feel cumbersome when pushing it hard. Additionally, the lack of driven front wheels makes the i4 eDrive40 feel more like a proper BMW sedan.

In Achilles’ opinion, if you’re looking at a BMW i4, it’s the less expensive eDrive40 that you’re going to want. Not only is it nicer to drive but it rides even better than the already fantastic-riding M50 and it has a superior range, realistically around 300 miles. It’s also far quick enough, getting to 60 mph in just over five seconds and Achilles claims it feels quicker still. Is the cheaper car the better car? It very well could be and we can’t wait to find out ourselves.