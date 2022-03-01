Purple Silk is one of the most interesting colors offered by BMW Individual. We’ve seen it before on the previous generation M4 and even on the luxurious 7 Series limousine, but today it’s featured on the 2022 BMW M4 G82. To make things even more interesting, this M4 Competition also comes with the entire suite of M Performance Parts. Including the controversial M Performance Exhaust.

The BMW Individual program for the new M3 and M4 is more exciting than ever, with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. And Purple Silk is arguably one of the best choices.

Just a week after our encounter with a 2022 BMW M3 M Performance Parts model, now it’s time to look again at the M Performance Parts. These are the most aggressive aftermarket parts ever designed by BMW. In a conversation with Domagoj Dukec, BMW’s Head of Design, we learned that the M Performance Parts were designed to push the envelope even more.

The M Performance Parts project starts at the front with the M Performance carbon front attachment, the M Performance carbon front splitter and the carbon M Performance Aero Flicks. On the side, you can see the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims.

The wheels shown here are the cross-spoke forged wheel 1000M in matte black with M Performance lettering. The wheels are available exclusively from M Performance Parts in the sizes 20 inch at the front and 21 inch at the rear. The wide range of M Performance Parts extends inside the cabin as well. There are M Performance doorsill, M Performance front and rear floor mats and plenty of Alcantara. The open-pored, matte-coated carbon fiber is always a welcome addition to a sports car.

So if you’re looking to see how the M Performance Parts could potentially look on your G82 M4, click in the gallery below. [Photos provided by instagram.com/haberkornphotography]