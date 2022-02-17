The 2022 Chicago Auto Show is underway and BMW of North America has a strong presence this year. We’ve already covered the BMW iX M60, the M3 M Performance Parts and the M5 CS. But today, we’re here to show you a quite unique color for the BMW i4 electric car – San Remo Green.

The special green is vibrant but not too flashy, and gives the BMW i4 a bit of an exotic look. In sunlight, the bright green metallic paint shines, giving it some real life. However, in shade, it looks dark and moody. It has a great duality that makes it attractive for both bright and sunny locations but also for city nightlife.

Lots of Exterior Colors

Naturally, the color and trim options are equally important in a premium electric vehicle. When it comes to the exterior paint, the BMW i4 comes with a wide variety of colors. BMW i4 will be offered with the following color options: Alpine White, Mineral White, Black, Black Sapphire, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Skyscraper Grey, Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, San Remo Green, Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. Some of those colors are specific to a model line – i440 vs. M50 – or even distributed by packages.

Go For The Optional Carbon Fiber Trim

Inside things are a bit more diversified. You can order from a wide range of leather and Sensatec options, like the Vernasca Tacora Red, Black, Mocha, Oyster and Cognac, or the Sensatec Canberra Beige and Black, and perforated Tacora Red. The interior trims are a combination of fine-wood trim or aluminum. Or you can go for the optional carbon fiber trim.

First M-Tuned Electric Car

There is one performance aspect that cars equipped with gasoline and diesel engines will never match an electric vehicle. We’re talking about the near-instant torque delivered by an electric motor. The BMW i4 M50 happens to have two of them, one at the front and another one at the back. With the Sport Boost function turned on, the pair of e-motors unleashes its full potential.

Sport Boost is more than just marketing fluff since it adds 68 horsepower (50 kilowatts) and 65 Newton-meters (48 pound-feet) for over 10 seconds. The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) is listed at 3.9 seconds. At its full capabilities, the BMW i4 M50 offers 544 hp (400 kW) and 795 Nm (586 lb-ft).

The M-tuned BMW i4 M50 is rated on the EPA range at 270 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels and 227 miles when equipped with 20-inch wheels. The MSRP is $65,900. Plus $995 Destination. The U.S. market launch is expected in Q1 of 2022.

[Photos by @MattMatte89 on Instagram and BMW Of Barrington]