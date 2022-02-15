The new BMW M 1000 RR – referred to as M RR in short – is the first M model from BMW Motorrad and is based on the S 1000 RR. With an engine output of 156 kW (212 HP) at 14,500 rpm, a DIN vehicle kerb weight of only 192 kg and a suspension and aerodynamics designed for maximum race track performance, the new M RR meets the main expectations in the top segment of Superbikes.

Water-Cooled Engine 212 HP

The new M RR uses a water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine based on the RR power train with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift that has been modified comprehensively in the direction of a racing sport engine. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is applied at 11,000 rpm. The aerodynamics play an important role in the new M 1000 RR. The M winglets on the trim front, which were developed during intensive testing on the race track and in the BMW Group’s wind tunnel and are made of clear-coat carbon, take this into account as they produce aerodynamic downforce and thus additional wheel loads according to the speed.

Based on the S 1000 RR Bike

The chassis of the new M RR is based on the RR with the bridge frame made of aluminum at its centerpiece. It has an optimized upside-down fork as well as a revised central spring strut with blue spring and Full Floater Pro kinematics. The new M RR gets M brakes for the first time. Externally, the M brake calipers have a blue anodized coating in combination with the M logo. With the M carbon wheels, the new M RR has more high-tech components for maximum performance on the race track and road.

The new M RR emphasizes its racing genes with the light white solid paint/M Sport colour scheme in the basic colours light blue, dark blue and red. Further features of the M RR are the engine covers in granite grey and the fuel filler cap painted black.

To learn all the technical details of the BMW M 1000 RR, we interviewed Nate Kern, Professional Motorcycle Racer / BMW Motorrad Brand Ambassador to tell us all about this super bike. So let’s take a look and don’t forget to subscribe to our channel!