The new BMW M 1000 RR – referred to as M RR in short – is the first M model from BMW Motorrad and is based on the S 1000 RR. With an engine output of 156 kW (212 HP) at 14,500 rpm, a DIN vehicle kerb weight of only 192 kg and a suspension and aerodynamics designed for maximum race track performance, the new M RR meets the main expectations in the top segment of Superbikes.

The Engine

The new M RR uses a water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine based on the RR power train with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift that has been modified comprehensively in the direction of a racing sport engine. The maximum torque of 113 Nm is applied at 11,000 rpm.

In addition to a maximum speed increased to 15,100 rpm, the M RR engine has extensive technical optimizations such as new 2-ring forged pistons from Mahle, adapted combustion chambers, compression increased to 13.5, longer and lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry as well as optimizations on camshafts and intake area.

The lightweight exhaust system is also made of titanium. The new M RR engine is even more powerful than the RR power train in the range from 6,000 rpm to 15,100 rpm.

The aerodynamics play an important role in the new M 1000 RR. The M winglets on the trim front, which were developed during intensive testing on the race track and in the BMW Group’s wind tunnel and are made of clear-coat carbon, take this into account as they produce aerodynamic downforce and thus additional wheel loads according to the speed.

The additional wheel load on the front wheel counteracts wheelie inclination, traction control regulates less, more driving power is converted into acceleration and the driver achieves faster lap times. The effect of the winglets is also noticeable in curves and when braking, the downforce allows later braking and ensures increased cornering stability.

The Chassis

The chassis of the new M RR is based on the RR with the bridge frame made of aluminum at its centerpiece. It has an optimized upside-down fork as well as a revised central spring strut with blue spring and Full Floater Pro kinematics.

Special attention was paid to optimizing drivability, the braking and anti-squat control as well as the best possible feeling of the driver for the front and rear wheel.

M brakes for the first time at BMW Motorrad

The new M RR gets M brakes for the first time. Externally, the M brake calipers have a blue anodized coating in combination with the M logo. With the M carbon wheels, the new M RR has more high-tech components for maximum performance on the race track and road.

The M RR with M competition package

For those who are still not satisfied with the new M RR in standard trim, the M competition package provides a fascinating mixture of classy components for the racing technology gourmet and the aesthete at the same time. In addition to the M GPS laptrigger software and the corresponding activation code, the M competition package also includes the M milled parts package, the M carbon package as well as a silver 220 g lighter swinging arm, the friction-optimized, maintenance-free and DLC-coated M Endurance chain and the passenger package including tail-hump cover.

The instrument cluster of the new M RR has the same basic design as the RR and has an M start animation. As part of the optional equipment, an activation code (contents of M competition package) can be used to provide comprehensive data material for the use of the M GPS laptrigger and M GPS data logger (Original BMW Motorrad Accessories) via the OBD interface of the instrument cluster.

The new M RR emphasizes its racing genes with the light white solid paint/M Sport colour scheme in the basic colours light blue, dark blue and red. Further features of the M RR are the engine covers in granite grey and the fuel filler cap painted black.