Being this large and heavy, the BMW iX will never match the agility and playfulness of a Mazda MX-5 Miata. Of course, we are exaggerating with this comparison to make a point. That said, the electric luxobarge did not disappoint in what is the Achilles’ heel for an SUV – a slalom test. We’re dealing with the base iX xDrive40 model without the optional rear-wheel steering.

Having recently evaluated the very same EV in a moose test, the Spanish folks at km77 decided to see how it would fare navigating through the cones. While the BMW iX xDrive40 didn’t necessarily impress in the previous evaluation, the outcome was significantly better in the slalom test. By carrying around a whopping 2,530 kilograms (5,577 pounds), we did not have many expectations from the imposing SUV.

As was the case in the moose test, the press car from BMW came equipped with Pirelli P Zero Elect tires measuring 255/50 R21 at both axles. The journalists praised the iX xDrive40 for how easy it changed directions while tackling those pesky cones. Body roll was moderate during the swerving maneuvers while the electronic stability control system’s intervention was discreet. The highest speed the driver was able to reach was on his way back when the iX briefly hit 73 km/h (45 mph) at one point.

The Mercedes EQS With Its Sophisticated 10-degree Rear-Wheel Steering Was Barely Any Better

The iX xDrive40 needed 24.8 seconds to complete the slalom course. However, that’s not saying much since the journos are just getting started with this type of test. The only other vehicle they’ve tested so far was the Mercedes EQS, which wasn’t that much quicker. The fullsize electric liftback needed 24.5 seconds.

It makes the iX xDrive40’s result more impressive if you factor in the EQS had the optional 10-degree rear-wheel steering system. You can see how the range-topping EV from the three-pointed star fared in the video attached below.

[Source: km77.com / YouTube]