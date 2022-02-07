We recently had the chance to test drive the all-new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. So naturally, we spent some time with the premium minivan to learn about its design and features. During the press event, we teamed up with Bernhard Blättel, Head of Product Management BMW Compact Class, to identify the top five most interesting features of the new 2 Series Active Tourer. And there are quite a few interesting things on the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, from an all-new design to plenty of technology and unique cabin features.

Design wise, this new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer features one of the largest design jumps we’ve seen from BMW in some time. While it’s still a five-door hatchback/minivan, it’s far bolder and more aggressive looking than before. A massive new grille, one very much in keeping with BMW’s other recent efforts, combine with sleek new headlights, slim taillights, and flush i4-style door handles to make a much sharper looking car. The hidden tailpipes are another interesting design tidbit on this second generation 2 Series Active Tourer.

But the biggest changes took place inside the car. Its entire interior design is drastically different from any other BMW product on sale. The only things that seem carryover from any other BMW model are the iDrive 8 screen and new Live Cockpit Professional, which both look lifted out of an iX. The standout of the cabin is the center console arrangement. There is a new toggle switch-style gear selector and a vertical wireless charging pad, which features a little bar to keep your phone from falling out. There are even all-new seats, which aren’t featured on any other BMW product, designed to work with the increased headroom the new 2 Series Active Tourer. Not only are there new standard seats, there are new Sport seats as well, for cars with M Sport packages. The latter of which come in leather/Alcantara and are very supportive.

An array of storage areas and the multi-adjustable rear seats also contribute to the car’s everyday use. With the rear backrests in their cargo position, boot capacity increases by as much as 90 liters. The rear seats can also slide forwards by up to 13 centimetres. This and the 40 : 20 : 40 split/folding rear seat backrests present customers with a load compartment that can be used for a multitude of purposes. Boot capacity is 470 –1,455 liters in the BMW 218i Active Tourer and BMW 218d Active Tourer and 415 – 1,405 liters in the BMW 220i Active Tourer and BMW 223i Active Tourer.

