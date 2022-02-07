The BMW X2 GoldPlay Edition made its debut last month and today, we get the chance to see the first live photos of the compact crossover. What is the GoldPlay X2? It’s just a BMW X2 with a funky new trim package. Admittedly, it’s a very comprehensive trim package; one that offers unique gold accents for the exterior, interior, wheels, trim, and even stitching.

The BMW X2 GoldPlay is available in six different colors; San Remo Green (seen in photos), Alpine White, Misano Blue, Black Sapphire Metallic (also seen in these photos), Skyscraper Grey, and the BMW Individual Storm Bay. In addition, there are two frozen colors available as well; Frozen Black metallic and Frozen Pure Grey. The car in these photos feature the stunning San Remo Green which matches perfectly the gold accents.

Along with most of those color options, you get all of the gold trim and accents seen in the photos. Which means you get gold kidney grilles, a gold pinstripe livery, gold mirror caps, and even gold accents in the wheels. With either of the Frozen options, the gold livery and trim are deleted and the grille surrounds are painted black, while the mirror caps are body color.

Open the doors and gold-trimmed sill plates greet you, as does an interior that’s positively brimming with gold accents. The seat stitching is gold, as is the interior trim, which gets a gold pinstripe theme similar to the exterior, and the carpets also get “Giallo Oro” gold piping.

The Goldplay Edition is available for all BMW X2 engines, with prices starting at 42,650 euros for the X2 sDrive18i. In these live photos we see the BMW X2 xDrive25e with plug-in hybrid drive, which starts at 53,050 euros. It delivers 220 hp and an electric range of 51 to 53 kilometers.

[Photos: BimmerToday]