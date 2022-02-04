We’re learning more and more about the upcoming BMW 7 Series as it nears its eventual release. This next-gen 7er is set to be the most luxurious car BMW’s ever built, with all-new features such as the rear seat theater screen and automatically closing doors, a la Rolls-Royce. However, the most important new change for the 7 Series, the one most of our readers can’t stop talking about, is its design. BMW is giving the next-gen 7er a massive design overhaul and, as per usual with BMW as of late, it’s going to be a bit controversial, as we can see in these new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but check ’em here)

These new spy photos show a G70 7 Series test mule doing some camouflaged public testing and, while covered in camo, it seems to be revealing more than we’re ever seen. Up front, you can clearly see the grille outline, which shows off a large kidney grille design but one that seems a bit better integrated than the current car’s. Although, with the sweeping line that starts at each end, just under the headlights, and works down toward the middle, combined with the kidney grille above it, all I see is the “¯\_(ツ)_/¯” shoulder shrug guy.

Speaking of headlights, the G70 7 Series will get split headlights and you can see that in these photos. The upper half seems to be a set of slim LEDs, while the bottom half is a larger headlight with what seems to be a semi-dual halo design. We’ll have to wait for the camo to come off to fully see them, though.

Thankfully, BMW is keeping the Hofmeister Kink, although it’s a very chunky one that strays a bit from the traditional design. It’s still there, though, so that’s something to be happy about. It also gets i4-style door handles and some new snazzy wheels, to give it some style in its profile view.

Interestingly, this car is a plug-in hybrid, as my super sleuth powers indicated (it says “Hybrid Test Vehicle” on the side of the car). Yet, it gets trapezoidal quad exhaust tips, which typically indicate big power. It’s possible this is some sort of B58-powered hybrid car with a surprising amount of power.

There’s a lot to unpack with this new 7 Series. Its design is all new, it features far more luxury tech than ever before, and it’s going to have its own all-electric variant, the BMW i7. It will be officially revealed soon enough but I think it’s safe to say that we’re all very interested.

[Source: Car Scoops]