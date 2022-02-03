BMW is putting the final finishes on two important electric vehicles which will be unveiled this year. After the imminent reveal of the BMW i7, the Munich-based automaker will shift its focus to what could become the brand’s top selling electric vehicle – the BMW iX1. The “regular” X1 is already one of the most successful BMW crossovers sold globally and it’s due for a refresh this year. And for the first time, an electric variant will join the petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid X1 models.

A Bolder Design

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that BMW is ramping up its testing activities in order to present to the public a refined and polished product. The BMW iX1 – in a prototype form – was recently spotted in Germany, of course, carrying the unmistakable BMW camouflage. While the camo does a good job hiding the fine details, there are still plenty of things to peel off.

The new X1 and iX1 will have a new set of taillights, featuring the L-shaped LED lights we’ve seen on other cars as well, while the front-end has a noticeably bigger grille than on the outgoing model. Sleeker headlamps are also part of the package. As you can see in the photos, the doors also feature flush handles for better aerodynamics and a cleaner design.

Premium Interior Design

Just like the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, the interior of the X1, and implicitly the iX1, will be more premium than ever before. There are rumors of the 8.0 operating system which includes a new large and curved screen. We expect also a series of premium materials, trims and upholstery, along with the latest driving and parking assistance features.

Built on the same FAAR flexible front-wheel drive architecture, the iX1 will feature the fifth-generation of BMW’s eDrives, similar to the iX3. That would give it an 74-80 kWh battery pack and 270 horsepower sent to all four wheels in the BMW iX1 xDrive30 model.

There are also rumors of a BMW iX1 eDrive20 which will feature a single electric motor sending power to the front wheels. It’s possible that it actually gets the MINI Electric powertrain, with a 32.6 kWh battery and a single 181 horsepower motor. The cheapest version money will buy should have 124 miles (200 kilometers) of range at the very least, based on the WLTP cycle. Opting for the bigger battery sourced from the iX3 could offer enough juice for a minimum of 249 miles (400 kilometers).

The 2023 BMW iX1 will enter production in November 2022 and will arrive in global markets in early 2023.

[Images provided by instagram.com/wilcoblok]