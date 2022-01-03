The 2023 BMW iX1 will enter production in November 2022 and will join the new family of BMW electric SUVs. We expect the new generation BMW X1 to be unveiled this year and that will form the base for the iX1 electric model. Built on the same FAAR flexible front-wheel drive architecture, the iX1 will feature the fifth-generation of BMW’s eDrives, similar to the iX3. That would give it an 74-80 kWh battery pack and 270 horsepower sent to all four wheels in the BMW iX1 xDrive30 model.

There are also rumors of a BMW iX1 eDrive20 which will feature a single electric motor sending power to the front wheels. It’s possible that it actually gets the MINI Electric powertrain, with a 32.6 kWh battery and a single 181 horsepower motor. The cheapest version money will buy should have 124 miles (200 kilometers) of range at the very least, based on the WLTP cycle. Opting for the bigger battery sourced from the iX3 could offer enough juice for a minimum of 249 miles (400 kilometers).

As recent spy photos reveal, the BMW iX1 is likely to look nearly identical to the standard X1, as the iX3 looks nearly identical to the standard X3. There will likely be some blue bits, maybe some aerodynamic wheels, and blanked off front grilles. Aside from those things, though, it will be tough to distinguish an iX1 from the standard X1 without really looking closely. The new X1 and iX1 will have a new set of taillights, featuring the L-shaped LED lights we’ve seen on other cars as well, while the front end has a noticeably bigger grille than on the outgoing model, with sleeker headlamps.

Along with a new look, the interior of the iX1 will be equally exciting. There are rumors of the 8.0 operating system which includes a new screen setup. In the future, all BMW models will adopt it and it seems like the upcoming X1 and iX1 will be among the first to get it, judging by the latest spy shots of the compact SUV. The current X1 is such a good overall package for BMW fans that have young families; it’s fun enough to drive, practical, comfortable, and sports a nice looking cabin. If the next-gen X1 improves on all of those attributes and the BMW iX1 just adds electrification, it should be a home run.

[Images provided by instagram.com/wilcoblok]