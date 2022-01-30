It’s a known fact by now the next-generation BMW M5 will be a plug-in hybrid. Prototypes have been spied with a fuel cap for the charging port, so the cat is out of the bag. We’ve been talking about how the PHEV setup will make the super sedan more powerful but also heavier. There is one aspect we haven’t discussed yet – the electric range.

Yes, it’s 2022 and we are talking about how many miles an M5 can travel without sipping any gasoline. In the words of Bob Dylan: “the times they are a-changin’.” Anyway, Auto Express claims the Bavarian performance saloon will eclipse the EV range of the X5 xDrive45. The electrified SUV has been rated in Europe at 54 miles (87 kilometers) based on WLTP. In the US, it can go for 31 miles (50 kilometers) according to EPA.

That seems like an educated guess since the next BMW M5 should have better aerodynamics than the plug-in hybrid SUV while probably being a tad lighter. Interestingly, the British magazine claims the engineers will borrow the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 from the M5 CS. However, we’ve heard through the grapevine a new S68 engine is coming for the production-ready XM before trickling down to other M models.

The Electrified M5 Is Coming

Logic tells us we will learn more about the next M5 once the Concept XM will evolve into a production model by the end of the year. xDrive will be standard, and we can say the same thing about an automatic transmission since the days of a three-pedal M5 are long gone. With even more power on the way and a low take rate for the manual, it’s not feasible anymore from a business point of view to invest in a manual. Thankfully, you can still get one for the M3/M4, with the upcoming M2 also getting a clutch pedal.

The next M5 is probably due to hit the market in 2024. We are making this assumption based on the fact the new 5 Series / i5 will debut in 2023.

[Source: Auto Express]