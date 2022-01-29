One of the most important launches this year – at least for the BMW world – is the all-new 2023 BMW M2 Competition. We’re just months away from first details being released to the public, so it’s only fitted that BMW is ramping up its testing procedures. The G87 M2 was spotted in Germany this week carrying the same camouflage as in the previous spy shots. Our sources say that this new G87 M2 will take the performance and handling to a new level. BMW has a great base model in the new 2 Series Coupe, so some of the work was cut out for the M engineers. But of course, they will add their own touches and technical bits to make the G87 M2 one of the best driving BMWs.

The new G87 M2 aims to differentiate itself from the new 2 Series Coupe, and especially from the M240i model. Its grilles with horizontal slats are different than those of the 2 Series Coupe while the bumper features very square front air intakes. The inner sides of each grille are incredibly upright, with perfect 90-degree angles at each inner lower corner. The headlights have a lot of rounded, soft edges in contrast with the square grilles and air intakes. The M2’s wheel arches are nicely swollen, it sits low to the ground, it features nice big quad exhausts, and a wider wheel track than the standard 2 Series.

BMW’s new M2 will launch with an option between a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Essentially, the very same options found in the new M3/M4. In standard form – since Competition, CS or even CSL models will follow – the new M2 will make around 455 horsepower. We expect a similar torque as the standard M4 – 406 lb-ft of torque. These power figures will leave room for additional models above the M2 Competition, such as a new BMW M2 CS and, maybe, the first ever BMW M2 CSL.

Production is scheduled to begin in December 2022 at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, alongside the all-new BMW 2 Series Coupe. [Spy photos provided by instagram.com/wilcoblok]