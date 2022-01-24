One of the more interesting car events any enthusiast can partake in is MINI Takes the States. A multi-day road trip across the US in you own MINI, along with hundreds of other MINI owners, MTTS is an absolute blast. There’s an incredible sense of community, great driving roads, beautiful scenery, and a chance to share your passion for both MINIs and driving with like-minded enthusiasts. Unfortunately, the last MTTS was cancelled due to Covid. Now, though, it’s back on and MINI has released both the dates and the route for the 2022 MTTS.

The 2022 MINI Takes the States will kick off its nine-day adventure on July 9, in Burlington, Vermont. Participants will drive through mountain ranges, small towns, twisty back roads, and iconic roadside landmarks, until they reach their destination, Spartanburg, South Carolina, on July 17.

Beginning in Burlington, the drive will take participants through the Finger Lakes regions; Lake Pond, Pennsylvania; Fredrick, Maryland; Roanoke, Virginia; and the Blue Ridge Mountains, before they reach Bristol, Tennessee and the legendary Tail of the Dragon. The latter of which will snake back to the Blue Ridge Mountains to take participants to Ashville, North Carolina and then finally Spartanburg, South Carolina, home of BMW and MINI USA.

“We are thrilled to REUNITE & RALLY with our owner community, connect with old friends and make new ones,” said Caryn Grun, head of experiential marketing at MINI USA. “We know how important these events are to our owners and we have put together an epic adventure they will never forget.”

Once again, the official charity of the 2022 MINI Takes the States is Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the euthanizing of dogs and cats in American animal shelters by 2025.

MINI USA will be sending registration announcements to anyone on the interest list. If you want to be on that list, go to the MTTS site and click the red “Stay in the Loop” button. Then fill out the form and you’ll be notified when registration begins.