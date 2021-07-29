It’s been awhile since there’s been a proper MINI Takes the States. Typically, MTTS runs every other year but the 2020 event was postponed a year, due to Covid-19, but now must be postponed again. However, there are official dates now set for the return of MTTS next year — July 9-17, 2022.

“The eighth MTTS rally is promising to be the biggest one yet,” said Caryn Grun, Manager, Experiential Marketing, MINI USA. “After being home-bound for so long, our team at MINI USA is excited to get out on the road and rally together with our MINI community.”

MINI Takes the States always has an official charity sponsor that it raises money for. The 2022 MTTS will once again partner with Best Friends Animal Society.

While the specific stops and dates aren’t yet set for the route, the basic route plan will be the same as it was for the originally-planned 2020 MTTS. The event will kick off in Burlington, Vermont and will end in Spartanburg, South Carolina, home to the BMW/MINI Performance Center. It’s a much shorter route than the previous MTTS in 2018, which was the Rally to the Rockies and featured two different routes; one starting in Portland, Oregon and the other in Orlando, Florida; both finishing in Keystone, Colorado. I attended the Rally to the Rockies and it was an awesome trip.

For any MINI owner that hasn’t been a part of a MINI Takes the States, I highly recommend you do. It’s an awesome multi-day rally through some of America’s most stunning scenery, with like-minded MINI enthusiasts, and you get to see amazing places, driving incredible roads, and meet interesting people. All road rallies are great fun but MINI enthusiasts are an interesting and engaging bunch. I’ve been on two MTTS now and both were awesome, so I’m happy to see that it’s going to be back next year and that MINI owners will get another chance to experience it.