The BMW X6 isn’t exactly popular among car enthusiasts. Chris Harris just publicly lamented the X6, along with other such SUVs. Yet, despite the moaning of car enthusiasts, BMW still makes the X6 for one very simple reason — customers love it. The X6 sells like crazy, especially here in the US. If you’re either a current customer of the X6 or a potential one, there have been some changes to the model for 2022 in the US, so we thought we’d break those changes down.

Like with all cars, BMW added and removed certain options on the X6, likely based on customer take-rate. To make them more profitable, while still giving customers what they want, some packages and options needed to be moved around. So let’s take a look.

Which Models Are Still Available?

The BMW X6 is still available with most of its model variants. The only one removed was the rear-wheel drive X6 sDrive40i, most likely because it wasn’t selling. Which makes sense — who wants the rear-wheel drive, entry-level version of a car like the X6? The rest of its models remain; X6 xDrive40i, X6 M50i, and the X6 M.

What’s Been Removed?

Aside from the rear-drive X6 sDrive40i, BMW also removed some standard options and package contents. For starters, wireless charging is no longer an as-standard feature. BMW also ditched the Convenience Package (remote engine start, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, WiFi hotspot + 3gb or 3-month trial, enhanced USB and Bluetooth).

Additionally, all Convenience Package contents were removed from the Premium Package and Executive Package. The Dynamic Handling Package was also removed from the X6 xDrive40i model. Front and rear heated seats were also removed as individual options, making them part of a package.

What’s Been Added?

To make up for some of the now-removed options, BMW added a Shadowline Package, which brings an illuminated kidney grille and extended Shadowline trim.

The new Climate Comfort Package adds the front and rear heated seats back, heated armrests, and a heated steering wheel. It also brings the four-zone climate control back. Enhanced Bluetooth was also added to all X6s as-standard.

Glass controls now come as an individual option but not interior trim options have changed. There are two new color options, though; Sparkling Brown Metallic and Davit Grey Metallic.

What About the X6 M?

The BMW X6 M gets mostly the same changes, just with a few M-specific ones. For instance, M Shadowline Lights have been added to the Competition Package. Though, the Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight were removed from the Executive Package.

Interestingly, M Compound Brakes with red calipers were also added as a no-cost option. Davit Grey Metallic was also added to its list of exterior paint and Silverstone Extended Merino leather was added to the interior.

If you’re an existing BMW X6 owner and you want to trade yours in for another; be it just to update or because your lease is up; these are the changes made to the X6 for 2022. Some of the options you’re used to might not be available but there are some new ones now available.