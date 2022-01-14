I recently had the chance to drive the all-new 2022 BMW M240i xDrive, to see if it really brought back that old-school BMW spirit, as its official corporate literature claimed. Judging by its spec sheet, the M240i should be an absolute riot to drive. Btu is it?

Let’s take a look at that spec sheet first, shall we? The BMW M240i xDrive is based on a modified version of BMW’s CLAR architecture and uses the brand’s ubiquitous — and excellent — B58 engine. That engine makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, like all other B58-powered M Performance cars. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic and, in this case, drives all four wheels. According to BMW, the M240i is capable of getting from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, making only a few tenths off the mark of the far more powerful BMW M3. The only downside is weight; the M240i xDrive weighs just over 3,800 lbs, despite being small on the outside.

Sounds good, right? But is it as good as it sounds when you get it onto a twisty section of road? Thankfully, the answer is yes. The BMW M240i is a great car to drive, with sharp, responsive steering, a balanced chassis, and even a comfortable enough right. While it’s not as revolutionary as the BMW 2002 was back in the early ’60s, like BMW said it was, but it’s seriously good and about as close as you can get to it.

However, the M240i isn’t perfect by any means. Its back seat is still too small for anyone with legs, it’s a bit expensive, and its interior is a bit bland. Plus, there are probably better sports cars for around the same price. However, the BMW M240i combines many great attributes to create one of the very best daily driver sports cars on the market. It’s also, in my humble opinion, the very best driving non-M Division BMW.