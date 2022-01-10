Last week, we learned about BMW’s record-setting 2021 during which it delivered more than 2.2 million vehicles for the first time to regain the luxury sales crown from Mercedes. There’s more good news to share on that front as Rolls-Royce also achieved unprecedented sales in the year that just ended. The ultra-premium brand from Goodwood shipped no fewer than 5,586 cars to clients from all over the world.

Demand grew by a whopping 49% compared to 2020, with both years being impacted by global issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and the more recent microchip shortage. Despite these hurdles most automakers have had to face, Rolls-Royce is doing better than ever. As a matter of fact, it already has enough orders to keep itself busy well into the third quarter of this year.

While you’d be tempted to say the growth in 2021 was fueled by the Cullinan SUV, the boost actually came from the Ghost. RR aims to keep the strong sales momentum with the newly launched Black Badge variant. Demand for pre-owned vehicles was also up to record-breaking levels, and so were the bespoke commissions for exclusive cars such as the Boat Tail.

RR is happy to report it managed to set all-time regional sales records in the Americas, Greater China, as well as Asia-Pacific. Demand for the Ghost, Cullinan, and the flagship Phantom has surged, and the BMW Group brand hopes history will repeat itself with the Spectre – its first-ever EV. The electric coupe will take a while to reach the market as it won’t go on sale until the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, RR has reinforced its position as the segment leader for luxury vehicles priced at more than €250,000. It should be noted the 117-year-old brand has discontinued the Wraith coupe and its Dawn convertible sibling in the United States for 2022 due to local emissions regulations, so we’ll have to see how their withdrawal will affect sales.

