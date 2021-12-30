After giving the Wraith the Black and Bright treatment a couple of years ago, Rolls-Royce is applying a similar splash of colors to the Cullinan as well. Much like it was the case with the stately coupe, the limited-run SUV is exclusively a Russian affair where five bespoke shades are up for grabs: Magma Red, Forge Yellow, Twilight Purple, Turchese, and Orange Metallic.

Available only at the Moscow showroom in the Ukraine Hotel, the Cullinan Black and Bright is based on the more potent Black Badge version introduced in November 2019. It has the 6.75-liter V12 engine dialed to a massive 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, but the main attraction of this exclusive edition is the unique finish.

After seeing the colorful Wraith in 2019, wealthy Russian buyers with a soft spot for striking hues have been asking the local Rolls-Royce branch for a similar Cullinan specification. Beyond the special paint, the Black and Bright Collection comes along with a revised dashboard featuring intricate carbon fiber. It takes a whopping 21 days to complete the process as each sheet gets six coats of lacquer before being left to dry for 72 hours.

After that, it’s polished by hand until it gets an eye-popping shine. The SUV isn’t signed off until a Rolls-Royce expert thoroughly inspects the dashboard to make sure the finish is visually perfect. Depending on the exterior color, the starlight headliner comes illuminated in five different colors to match the body. It’s red, orange, yellow, purple, or blue to echo the body and provide a contrasting interior effect as well.

Also reserved for the limited-run model are decorative side sill plates adorned by the following lettering: “Black and Bright. Special build for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Moscow.”

There’s no word about pricing, but we should remind you a standard Cullinan Black Badge starts off at an already hefty $382,000 in the United States.

[Source: Rolls-Royce Russia]