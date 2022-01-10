Our friends at Motor.es has just shared with us a new rendering of the upcoming 2023 BMW X5 Facelift. The high-selling crossover will get the usual mid cycle facelift this year before arriving in customers’ hands in late 2022 and early 2023. And as you’d expect, the visual changes are mild considering that the current X5 is one of the best looking BMWs today. At the front, the rendering, based on recent spy shots, reveals a different interpretation of the headlights which resemble the design we’ve already seen on the 5 Series facelift.

As you’d expect, the kidney grille goes through a facelift as well. It doesn’t seem to have grown in size, but it now inherits the M Performance grille familiar from cars like the Z4 M40i or M340i. While the X5’s grilles aren’t overly large, as they are on cars like the X7 or 4 Series, they’re still big. Making everything around them big, such as the air intakes, makes the grilles seem more appropriately sized.

There is no rendering of the rear-end, but latest spy photos have not revealed any major changes. However, we should see some bigger upgrades under the sheet metal. The G05 X5 is expected to enter production in LCI guise in April 2023, with a couple of new engine under the hood, from the upgraded B58 3-liter straight six mill to the upcoming S68 engine which will be a new V8, probably used on the X5 M.

Other upgrades could include the new dashboard, introduced by the iX and i4 as well the Ambient Air option that infuses the air pushed into the cabin with various flavors. One interesting upgrade our sources told us about is the introduction of the illuminated grilles, in similar fashion to the ones found on the BMW X6 already.

[Rendering provided for media use by motor.es]